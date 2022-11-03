Statewide Missing Child Alert issued for 14-year-old Florida girl last seen Oct. 16

article

A statewide Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old Florida girl who was last seen in mid-October.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Demiah Appling was last seen on Oct. 16 in the area of the Suwannee Gardens in Old Town, located in Florida's Big Bend area.

"Demiah's disappearance is suspicious, and we believe she could be in danger," the Dixie County Sheriff's Office wrote.

While local authorities initially handled the search for the teen, FDLE said the case has now been upgraded to a statewide Missing Child Alert "due to a current investigation."

Demiah was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, navy blue Nike slide sandals, and either pink and white shorts or Spongebob Squarepants shorts.

She is 5 feet tall and weighs 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Dixie County Sheriff's Office at 352-681-3107 or dial 911.