Statewide Missing Child Alert issued for New Port Richey teen

A statewide Missing Child Alert has now been issued for a 15-year-old boy last seen in New Port Richey.

Police say Cody Alberto Almengor-Gatica was last seen March 3 leaving a home on Brightwaters Court.

Almengor-Gatica is 5'06" and weighs 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white hoodie and gray jean shorts.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the New Port Richey Police Department at 727-841-4550.

