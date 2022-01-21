Statue of Theodore Roosevelt removed from front of NYC's Museum of Natural History

An iconic 1939 bronze statue of Theodore Roosevelt has stood prominently, boldly, in front of the American Museum of Natural History in Manhattan for over 80 years, greeting schoolchildren, families, history buffs and museumgoers of all ages and backgrounds, as well as all who passed by it — but now that monument is gone.

The main piece of the Teddy Roosevelt monument was taken away by crane in the wee hours of early Thursday morning, just after midnight on Wednesday.

The statue is taking a hike out of New York City — and is now headed for North Dakota.

The statue of former President Theodore Roosevelt, who also served as New York state governor, stands in front of the Museum of Natural History on June 22, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

The bold equestrian monument to the nation's 26th president depicted him flanked by two figures walking beside him, a Native American man and an African man — but it sparked major controversy and protests from some corners, with certain groups and individuals claiming it glorified colonialism and racism.

Others, however, defended the tribute and rallied to keep the monument in place, with some wanting deeper context and understanding around it.

The New York Young Republican Club, among others, defended the monument and spoke to "Fox and Friends" about the issue nearly two years ago. This was "about a cultural revolution … engulfing our nation," the group's leader, Gavin Wax, said at the time. "We need to stand up … We have history on our side."

The controversy was part of a larger push to remove statues, monuments and other images across America honoring certain historical figures, Confederate soldiers, slave owners and others.

After a crane took the statue away early on Thursday morning, just the concrete pedestal remained, as The New York Post reported.

Scaffolding now surrounds what had been the tribute to Theodore Roosevelt.

A rally led by the New York Young Republican Club called for the Equestrian Statue of Theodore Roosevelt to remain in place on June 28, 2020 in New York City. The American Museum of Natural History requested that the City of New York and Mayor Bill d Expand

RELATED: Ownership of Virginia Confederate monuments will transfer to Black History Museum

Evangelist Alveda King , speaking to Fox News' Neil Cavuto a few years ago about this issue, said, "We're fighting over statues now … If you're going to take one statue down, you're going to have to take all statues down. And that doesn't work. Why don't we leave them up, and find out why they were there?"

Efforts, however, to put a larger context on controversial aspects of American history did not help quell the protests against such monuments.

The $2 million removal, carried out by the museum and the city, comes after The New York City Public Design Commission voted last June to relocate the monument, the Post reported.

The museum last month put a tarp over the monument ahead of the statue's removal.

RELATED: What was inside second time capsule found during removal of Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond?

One of the ex-president’s descendants, Theodore Roosevelt V, cheered the statue's removal plan last year , saying it was "fitting that the statue is being relocated to a place where its composition can be re-contextualized to facilitate difficult, complex and inclusive discussions," the Post noted.

A variety of tweets have shown up about the statue's removal, including these shown below.

Theodore Roosevelt, at age 43, became the nation's 26th and youngest president (1901-1909).

He was a statesman, conservationist, naturalist and historian.

The statue's new destination in a long-term loan agreement is Medora, North Dakota.

Advertisement

Read updates at FOXNews.com.