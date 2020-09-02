Stay hydrated: Heat advisory returns for parts of Tampa Bay

There will be plenty of heat and humidity Tuesday afternoon, prompting a heat advisory for some counties in the Tampa Bay area.

The National Weather Service issued the advisory, which will run from noon to 6 p.m. in Polk, Pasco, Hillsborough, Highlands, Hardee, DeSoto, Manatee counties and interior portions of Sarasota County.

Heat index values, meaning the temperature it feels like outside, could make it feel like it's up to 110 degrees today.

"Winds are relatively light, but we're shifting the direction of those winds over the next couple of days," explained FOX 13's meteorologist Dave Osterberg. "What that will do is it will hold back some of that thunderstorm activity until later in the day, which brings the heat up, which brings the heat index up."

He said it wouldn't be surprising if there is another heat advisory Thursday.

The first heat advisory issued in Tampa Bay for the summer was on June 24, and last week, the region saw a three-day stretch of heat advisories from the NWS.

"I'm thinking right on the coast it won't be as bad," Osterberg said. "It could feel like it's up to 110 degrees, and this is before the thunderstorms start."

The Department of Health in Hillsborough County says anyone spending time outdoors during the heat advisory should practice heat safety since hot weather can cause stress on the body.

Health officials provided the following tips:

Dress for the heat. Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing. Light colors will reflect away some of the sun's energy. It is also a good idea to wear a hat or to use an umbrella.

Drink water. Carry water or juice with you and drink continuously even if you do not feel thirsty. Avoid alcohol and caffeine, which dehydrate the body.

Slow down and avoid strenuous activity. If you must do strenuous activity, do it during the coolest part of the day - morning hours between 4 and 7 a.m.

Stay indoors when possible. If air conditioning is not available, stay on the lowest floor out of the sunshine.

Be a good neighbor. Check in on elderly residents in your neighborhood and those who do not have air conditioning.

Don't forget your pets. Make sure they have access to water, ventilation and shade.