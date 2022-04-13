Step inside the art at 2D Café in St. Pete

A St. Petersburg café is serving up a slice of immersive art alongside salads and sandwiches.

The 2D Café, located at 2105 Central Ave. in St. Petersburg, is designed to make patrons feel like they are inside a comic book.

"It’s an experience. Our slogan is ‘be the art’, stated owner Maria Merello. "We want you to be the center and the focal piece of our restaurant."

The two-dimensional restaurant concept was created in Japan and has gained popularity in countries across the globe. When Merello learned there wasn’t anything like it in Florida, she jumped at the opportunity.

"St. Pete is a city that appreciates art and what better place to bring this amazing, unique experience to St. Petersburg."

Bay Area artist Chad Mize was commissioned to paint everything on the walls and was given free rein.

"We wanted to add some elements to make it our own," Merello stated. "Not only representing St. Petersburg, but also our cultures."

When customers take a picture inside the 2D café, the contrast of the picture against the black and white creates a 2-dimensional effect.

"It makes you pop against the walls and the furniture," Merello explained. "The visual effect is almost magical. It creates this optical illusion that things are not real, but they are."

The 2D Café sells coffee, wine, beer, pastries, salads, sandwiches, and six kinds of empanadas.

"The greatest satisfaction to me is seeing people’s faces walking in here and go, ‘wow.’ It’s exactly what the reaction we wanted to get," Merello said.

The 2D Café opened on April 8 and Merello says it hasbeen warmly received by the community.