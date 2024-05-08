Stepfather, stepson arrested for beating Clearwater teen and stealing his bike: Police

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Two men are facing charges in connection with the beating of a Clearwater teenager that was caught on camera.

Police have arrested Enrique Louis Sanchez, 45, and Bradley Michael Burroughs, 25, a stepfather and stepson, on charges of strong-armed robbery.

Police say the incident began around 7 p.m. on May 1 when the teen nearly hit a gray Nissan SUV in the parking lot of a gas station at Fort Harrison Avenue and Chestnut Street.

READ: Davenport woman accused in ‘horrible’ beating death of 4-year-old boy

"I'm not sure whose fault it was or what, but there was that near contact," Rob Shaw, the spokesperson for the Clearwater Police Department, said. "That's what really apparently angered the people in the SUV. Instead of just letting it go, they continued to follow him, harass him. At one point in time, the passenger may have reached out and either hit him or the mirror on the SUV hit him. But they followed him several blocks away to where the passenger got out, tackled him and threw him to the ground, and then began beating him."

According to the Clearwater Police Department, Sanchez ran the teen off the road near Hamlet Avenue and Belleview Boulevard and Burroughs was the one who beat the victim.

"We all experience things when we're driving where we see something that we don't like, but let it go. You don't need to follow somebody. You don't need to nearly run them off the road, nearly strike them with your car. You don't need to throw them off the bike and beat them up. That is just inexcusable, ridiculous behavior that can't be tolerated," Shaw said.

Police said the teen has some bruises and cuts, but will be OK.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter