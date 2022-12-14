Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, former 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' DJ, dies at 40, reports say

Stephen "tWitch" Boss, a dancer and choreographer best known as the DJ and sidekick on Ellen DeGeneres' talk show, has died, according to multiple reports. He was 40.

Boss' wife, Allison Holker, confirmed his death in a statement to People:

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," Holker, 34, said. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

FILE - Allison Holker (L) and Stephen "tWitch" Boss attend the PUBG Mobile's #FIGHT4THEAMAZON Event at Avalon Hollywood on Dec. 9, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," she continued. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."

TMZ was the first to report the news, which reported that Boss died by suicide.

Boss rose to fame while competing on "So You Think You Can Dance" in 2008, ending as runner-up. Following his big break, tWitch appeared in several films including the "Step Up" movie franchise and "Magic Mike XXL."

He appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" from 2014 until its conclusion in 2022, serving as a permanent fixture on the daytime talk show.

FILE - Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends Critics Choice Association's 5th Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on Dec. 5, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Critics Choice Expand

Boss also hosted "Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings" with his wife, a fellow dancer and choreographer.

The pair often posted dance videos on their social media accounts.

"Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you," Holker concluded in her statement.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).

CLICK HERE https://afsp.org/risk-factors-and-warning-signs for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.