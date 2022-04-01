Stetson University to bring in displaced Ukrainian students, faculty for studies in the US

A Central Florida University hopes to give Ukrainian students and faculty that have been displaced due to the war a sense of normalcy once again.

Stetson University will open its Deland campus doors to bring in displaced students and faculty from the war in Ukraine, covering everything they need to continue their studies in the U.S.

"Stetson is a small university, and it's a big deal that Stetson is doing this," explained Elizabeth Plantan, an assistant professor of political science who is leading the plans. "We're uniquely positioned to do so because of our strong background in Russia, these European Asian studies. Many of our current students have recently studied abroad in Ukraine. We have several faculty that have research or other professional connections to Ukraine as well, and we hope that this will make them feel welcomed and included in our community."

The university’s efforts are part of a broader initiative nationwide to create emergency positions for displaced students and scholars impacted by the war.

"Part of that challenge is finding longer-term support, including finding employment, finding a school for kids," Plantan shared. "There are incredible refugee organizations right now that are working in Eastern Europe that are able to provide short-term relief for Ukrainian refugees. But universities can provide that longer-term opportunity and replacement for displaced students and scholars."

The idea is to give a small group of students the opportunity to continue their studies and to give a faculty member the chance to continue teaching or doing their research for a sense of normalcy and routine in the midst of the war.

Plantan said neither she nor Stetson has ever done this before, and the move means a lot to her.

"The day that I got the email saying that it was going to happen was huge," she said. "Personally, I have a family background where my mother came over to the United States as a refugee from a displaced persons camp after World War II. So there is a sense of me needing to pay this forward in some way. So personally, I was elated to know that I could at least have some small role in helping someone in this situation."

Part of the plan is to raise $250,000 to be able to support the scholarships for the students. Fundraisers will help cover room, board, tuition and even travel expenses to get Ukrainian students and faculty to Florida, meeting an incredible need during a crisis.

"The initiative is to sponsor students and faculty to come for next academic year," said Plantan. "If we're able to get them over as soon as this summer, I think that the university would be open to that. But we're still figuring out those details."

Stetson University said students will be able to study on campus and a faculty member will be appointed as a yearlong visiting scholar. Plantan said she hopes larger colleges will also use their resources to create emergency positions to help academics and students displace by war.