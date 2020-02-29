Steyer ends Democratic presidential campaign

Tom Steyer is dropping out of the Democratic presidential race.

The billionaire activist made the announcement Saturday night after a disappointing finish in the South Carolina primary. Joe Biden notched his first primary win in the state, while Democratic front-runner Bernie Sanders finished second.

Steyer said that at this point, “honestly, I can't see a path where I can win the presidency.”

ORANGEBURG, SC - FEBRUARY 27: Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer at a town hall meeting on rural healthcare issues on February 27, 2020 in Orangeburg, South Carolina. South Carolina holds its Democratic presidential primary on Saturday, Feb Expand

He said he got into the race because he didn't think racial injustice was being addressed in the country. He said he will continue to work to address that issue. He also thanked his supporters and pledged that he would never forget South Carolina, where he focused most of his presidential efforts.

RELATED: These are the 9 candidates running for president in 2020

“The people who have endorsed me have stood up in a very red state where I have seen things that have broken my heart,” Steyer said.

Advertisement

He added: “I’m not leaving. We are already working to figuring out ways to make sure that we stay in South Carolina.”

Steyer had poured millions of dollars into his bid.