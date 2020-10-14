Stingrays go 'underwater trick-or-treating' at Phoenix Zoo

Stingrays at the Phoenix Zoo in Arizona went ‘trick-or-treating’ for the Halloween season, gliding around two pumpkin buckets in their enclosure.

Footage taken in the zoo’s Stingray Bay shows multiple cownose stingrays smoothly flapping through the waters, dipping down near the Halloween buckets. “Fab-boo-lous!” wrote the zoo. “The stingrays went underwater trick-or-treating.”

According to the zoo, the Stingray Bay enclosure is a 5,000-gallon interactive pool where visitors can feed and pet the stingrays.