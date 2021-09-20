Store for visually impaired gives customers independence

There's a new store making it easier for the blind and visually impaired to get the tools they need to improve their quality of life.

The Lantern is a low-vision store at the Lighthouse of Pinellas where shoppers can buy everything from magnifying glasses to blood pressure monitors to talking clocks.

The Lantern just open up this year. Lighthouse of Pinellas director of operations Jason Druding said the store is designed to help visually impaired shoppers get what they need without many of the worries that come with shopping online or in a traditional store setting.

"Our low vision store is stocked with our most asked for items. We can special order some items for clients," said Druding. "There are also other resources within the community that we can direct them to if we're unable to get that item for them."

For Jack Morrison, an employee at The Lantern who was born with a degenerative eye condition, it's an opportunity to give back to his community.

"I don't understand everything that people are going through just because everyone's case is different. Everyone's experiences are different. But I can sympathize and I can understand what they need and what can help them the most," Morrison said. "I am so happy to be doing this. This is just great. Lighthouse has been a part of my life for my entire life, and I'm so happy that I'm able to give back to the people who really made my life so much easier and so much more enjoyable."

Advertisement

Lighthouse of Pinellas is having a virtual happy hour on Wednesday. For more information, visit https://lhpfl.org/.