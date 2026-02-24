Stories from Titanic continue to be told over a century later at large traveling exhibition

The Brief The "Titanic: An Immersive Voyage" exhibition is in Florida for the first time. It features over 300 artifacts. A two-story immersive room features full-size lifeboats.



For the first time in Florida, "Titanic: An Immersive Voyage" tells stories of passengers and crew.

The exhibition combines artifacts, physical set pieces combined with monitors, an immersive 360-degree room and a virtual reality room.

What they're saying:

"We have artifacts from the ship itself. The artifacts are mostly about passenger stories. We are focusing on passenger stories here," Exhibition Hub Senior VP of Global Marketing Gautam Chandna said. "You will see objects from the ships, but what made the ship is the passengers, the crew, the shipbuilders, so we're talking about people here. You will see a lot of letters. You will see a lot of personal belongings and artifacts like that as you go through it."

The experience takes around 60–90 minutes to fully walk through. Set pieces include the bow of the ship, an entrance of the ship, the grand staircase and the dining room. The immersive room is two-stories high and features full-size lifeboats to sit in. For an additional fee, a virtual reality room is available.

"You are a passenger on Titanic, walking the deck, going through the rooms, and actually it even takes you down to the bottom of the ocean," Chandna said.

Near the end of the experience, a memorial wall features the names of all passengers and crew.

"I think the number one lesson we can take from Titanic is that we are still under control of nature," Chandna said. "The story, yes, it's about tragedy and loss, but also it's about the mistakes us as humans as we make. The mentality of a human is this is an unsinkable ship, the engineering marvel, all of that marketing that went behind selling the tickets, but when nature strikes, we're all on the same level."

Tickets for the exhibition range from $23 to $34.

Click here for more information.