Storms cause damage at Manatee County mobile home park

What we know:

According to the North River Fire District, firefighters responded along with Manatee County first responders to the Shadow Brook Mobile Home Park in the Palmetto area on Sunday afternoon.

Crews checked on residents and helped patch their roofs while hauling away debris, according to fire officials.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Courtesy: North River Fire District.

They also flew drones over the area to make sure cleanup efforts were complete.

No storm-related injuries were reported.