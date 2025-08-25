Storms cause damage at Manatee County mobile home park
PALMETTO, Fla. - Sunday's strong storms caused damage to homes in a Manatee County community, with crews helping homeowners clean up the mess.
What we know:
According to the North River Fire District, firefighters responded along with Manatee County first responders to the Shadow Brook Mobile Home Park in the Palmetto area on Sunday afternoon.
Crews checked on residents and helped patch their roofs while hauling away debris, according to fire officials.
Courtesy: North River Fire District.
They also flew drones over the area to make sure cleanup efforts were complete.
No storm-related injuries were reported.
The Source: This story was written with information from the North River Fire District.