Young girl swept into Sarasota storm drain remains in critical condition

The Brief A young girl is in critical condition after being swept into a storm drain following a water main break in Sarasota. Emergency crews responded quickly to the scene on Bahia Vista Street. Sarasota County officials and neighbors are urging caution around rising or unusual water levels.



A young child was pulled into a storm drain in Sarasota County after a water main break at around 6 p.m. Sunday.

The backstory:

The incident began when a water main ruptured beneath the street, creating a powerful current that flooded the roadway.

According to Sarasota County investigators, the strong flow of water carried the child into a nearby storm drain. Emergency crews rushed to the scene to try to rescue the girl.

"I saw the ambulance come up with a stretcher, and they went to where the water main break was, and then they all went running down the street," said Tom McGee, whose doorbell camera recorded the frantic response.

Assistant Chief Tim Dorsey of the Sarasota County Fire Department said firefighters were able to respond immediately.

"They happened to all be in station, right place, right time. They were there very quickly," Dorsey said.

Firefighters were able to pull the child from the storm drain. She was taken to the hospital, where she remained in critical condition Monday.

PREVIOUS: Child pulled into storm drain, hospitalized after water main break: SCSO

Sarasota County deputies are still investigating the circumstances that led up to the incident, including what the girl was doing at the time and whether she was supervised. Her name and age have not been released.

The force of the water left behind significant damage to the road, including a large hole where the break occurred. Road crews spent much of the following day making repairs.

Big picture view:

Officials are using the tragedy to remind families about the dangers of flash flooding and unexpected water hazards.

"If it’s not normally there, it’s going to have some dangers that might inherently arise," Dorsey explained. "Be supervised. Think about that if it’s children, if it’s adults, have somebody there with you."

What's next:

Sarasota County deputies continue to investigate the incident and county officials have not released any further details. The community is waiting for updates on the child’s condition as repairs on the road continue.

"It was very scary. We didn’t know whose child it was," McGee said. "I just wish them the best and I hope she makes a full recovery."

