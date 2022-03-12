Stormy Saturday morning gives way to winter-like temperatures

A line of nasty showers and thunderstorms racing through the Bay Area Saturday morning is going to drop temperatures to the lowest the area has seen in a month.

The line of storms racing toward the south, which produced some severe weather and caused minor damage, is part of a massive system that extends up toward New York.

It brought snow to the Washington D.C. area, Pennsylvania and upstate New York. While the Bay Area won’t be that cold, temperatures are going to plummet throughout the day on Saturday as the skies clear.

Temperatures were in the 70s Saturday morning but will fall throughout the day and most of the area will be in the 50s or 60s by late afternoon.

In the northern counties, temperatures will be near freezing on Sunday morning with folks in Tampa waking up to an air temperature of about 40 degrees.

Enjoy the cold temperatures while they last because they aren’t sticking around long. Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 60s Sunday afternoon and will bounce back to the 70s and 80s later in the week.