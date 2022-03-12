Expand / Collapse search
Special Marine Warning
from SAT 10:24 AM EST until SAT 12:00 PM EST, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Freeze Warning
from SUN 1:00 AM EST until SUN 10:00 AM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Sumter County
Wind Chill Advisory
from SUN 1:00 AM EST until SUN 10:00 AM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Rip Current Statement
from SAT 7:00 AM EST until SUN 2:00 PM EDT, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Gale Warning
from SAT 7:00 AM EST until SUN 8:00 AM EDT, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
High Surf Advisory
from SAT 7:00 AM EST until SUN 2:00 PM EDT, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Special Weather Statement
until SAT 11:45 AM EST, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Small Craft Advisory
from SAT 7:00 AM EST until SUN 8:00 AM EDT, Tampa Bay waters

Stormy Saturday morning gives way to winter-like temperatures

By FOX 13 News Staff
Tampa
Saturday morning forecast

Meteorologist Tony Sadiku

TAMPA, Fla. - A line of nasty showers and thunderstorms racing through the Bay Area Saturday morning is going to drop temperatures to the lowest the area has seen in a month. 

The line of storms racing toward the south, which produced some severe weather and caused minor damage, is part of a massive system that extends up toward New York. 

It brought snow to the Washington D.C. area, Pennsylvania and upstate New York. While the Bay Area won’t be that cold, temperatures are going to plummet throughout the day on Saturday as the skies clear. 

Temperatures were in the 70s Saturday morning but will fall throughout the day and most of the area will be in the 50s or 60s by late afternoon. 

In the northern counties, temperatures will be near freezing on Sunday morning with folks in Tampa waking up to an air temperature of about 40 degrees. 

Enjoy the cold temperatures while they last because they aren’t sticking around long. Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 60s Sunday afternoon and will bounce back to the 70s and 80s later in the week. 