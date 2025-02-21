Student artwork on display at Lake Wales Public Library

article

One of the longest-running Lake Wales traditions highlights the artwork of students in the area.

"Being a part of the show, I want them to feel special because they were chosen by their teacher to be in the show," Lake Wales Arts Council Executive Director Tommy Frank said.

The Lake Wales Student Art Show began in 1970, predating the formation of the Lake Wales Arts Council by two years. This year’s exhibit features around 150 pieces from elementary, middle and high school students. Some work comes from school assignments, while others are original pieces.

"This is a really great way to recognize them, to show the public that this town supports their creative endeavors," Frank said.

The location of the exhibit, the Lake Wales Public Library, is strategic. Four different sections of art are located all around the building.

"It's a really great crossover. We're able to engage with families here at the library who might be visiting for a book, and then they're able to see the artwork that can get them curious about it, or we got families who are visiting the artwork, and then they'll check out a book," Frank said.

The show is part of a busy month for the arts in the city. The annual Lake Wales Arts Festival kicks off on Feb. 21. The festival started in 1971, one year after the original student art show.

"I want them to feel supported by this community, who encourages them to continue this type of visual art engagement," Frank said. "I want the community at large to be excited about the fact that we've been doing this for 56 years. That's a huge tradition and one that we really look forward to carrying on with."

The student exhibition will be on display until the end of February.

