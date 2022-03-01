Students learn STEM principles for automotive careers at Pepin Academy

Students at a Riverview school are getting a chance to learn and imagine what a career in the automotive industry could be like.

Pepin Academy partnered with Universal Technical Institute to bring the field trip to the students on Tuesday, including a Ford F-350, a KTM Duke 390 sport bike and 450 horsepower Chevy.

The 7th-12th grade students were able to meet professional technicians while learning hands-on about the science, technology, engineering and math principles relevant to the industry.