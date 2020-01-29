Study shows snowbirds are staying longer and spending more money 

article

Snowbirds are flocking to Lakeland and it’s a bigger than usual invasion, which means a bigger boost for the local economy than in previous years.

An estimated 30,000 Canadian snowbirds showed up at the Canadian Snowbird Extravaganza held at the R.P. Funding Center in Lakeland on Tuesday and Wednesday.

One study indicates that snowbirds are staying almost 25% longer and spending about 50% more than in the past.

Michael MacKenzie, CEO of the Canadian Snowbird Association, attributes the change to a comparatively good exchange rate.

“The dollar is 76 cents, which doesn’t sound great, but historically the dollar was 62 cents,” Michael MacKenzie said.

He said when people feel like they have more buying power they like to use it, by spending more.

Advertisement

“They shop a little more,” said MacKenzie. “They play a little more golf.”

Many snowbirds would like to stay even longer and leave more cash behind, but they are only allowed to stay in the U.S. up to six months.

Bills now in the U.S. House and Senate would allow them to extend that up to eight months, but they have yet to gain any significant traction.

