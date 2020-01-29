Subject of Miami-area Amber Alert found dead in Pasco County; baby still missing

article

Pasco County investigators say they found the vehicle at the center of an Amber Alert out of Miami-Dade County this afternoon. Inside was a deceased male matching the description of the accused kidnapper, but there was no sign of the abducted newborn baby.

The Amber Alert was issued Wednesday morning after police in Miami-Dade County began their search for 49-year-old Ernesto Caballeiro and his 1-week-old son, Andrew. According to WSVN, three women were found dead inside the home where Caballeiro lived, in southwest Miami-Dade County.

Miami-Dade police said earlier that Caballeiro was likely driving a white Ford passenger van, with the Florida tag KUSK23. That vehicle was found Wednesday afternoon in a rural area of Blanton, near Interstate 75.

Law enforcement sources tell the Miami Herald and WSVN 7News that the deceased man found in the van is Caballeiro.

The view from SkyFOX showed the white van pulled over along the side of along Jessamine Road, just past Amberlea Road, northwest of Dade City. FOX 13's Catherine Hawley reports that there is a large law enforcement presence; officers and deputies were on scene with ATVs and K9s.

Investigators ask the public to stay clear of the area while they continue their search for the baby.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Pasco County Sheriff's Office or 911.

A press conference has been scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Check back for updates on this developing story.