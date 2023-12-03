Sucré Table: A French concept bakery delighting Bay Area

A unique French concept bakery, Sucré Table, is making waves with its pastries and treats.

"I realized there was opportunity here because there were no bakeries, like what my dream bakery would be," said Owner and Pastry Chef Brenda Villacorta, whose rich culinary background includes stints in top Manhattan restaurants.

Raised in the Tampa Bay Area, Villacorta's journey into the world of pastries began with her family's roots in Peru, where her grandmother owned a café.

"My bakery is like my baby; it’s my passion," she said, reflecting on the personal connection she has with her craft.

After honing her skills at the Culinary Institute of America and working with renowned experts, she returned to Tampa Bay to fulfill her dream of creating a bakery that reflects her love for the art of pastries.

Despite initial struggles due to the pandemic, Sucré Table has flourished and caught the attention of people all across the Bay Area.

"What I like to do is have people really indulge, so they can get the experience of the pastries as an art," shared Villacorta, emphasizing the importance of savoring every moment of the Sucré Table experience.

Villacorta talked about the joy of fulfilling customers' desires for authentic French-style pastries.

"People are happy to have something so close to home, we have a lot of customers that travel to France and travel abroad, and they say that it tastes just like France," explained Villacorta.

Villacorta highlighted the bakery's commitment to keeping the offerings fresh and exciting.

"We have specialty drinks and coffees, and we change our coffees every few months," said the owner.

Sucré Table prides itself on using the highest quality ingredients.

"A lot of my chocolates and stuff, they’re not from here and my purees, they come from France," said Villacorta.

Unique offerings at the bakery include a honey caramel, bacon, smoked Gouda, and egg croissant sandwich, showcasing the bakery's commitment to intriguing flavor combinations.

Sucré Table isn't just a bakery for Villacorta; it's her baby, her passion, and a haven for indulgence, bringing the experience of pastries as an art to the Tampa Bay Area community.

