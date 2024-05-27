Sulphur Springs Pool in Tampa closed indefinitely

Residents are rallying together to reopen a Tampa public pool that's stuck in limbo.

The Sulphur Springs Pool, built in 2000, was temporarily closed in November 2023 for what was supposed to be routine maintenance.

Crews drained the pool and quickly learned that the springs it was built on were leaking into it.

"We brought in an outside contractor to do a GPR [Ground-Penetrating Radar study] and when they did this GPR they noticed that there was an anomaly, a very large anomaly at the bottom of the pool," said Louis Campanello with City of Tampa Parks & Rec. "They're going to bring in another person to go beneath the surface of that pool and take a look and see what's going on below the pool surface."

The pool was supposed to reopen to the public this Memorial Day weekend. But now, it’s closed indefinitely.

"We're doing the best we can to look at the situation and figure out a solution. We have three pools within a ten-minute ride from Sulphur Springs," he said.

Neighbors like Meagan Berkstresser are pushing for the city to do whatever it takes to bring it back.

"Not only in the summer but after school, my husband and my daughter would come down here and swim in the afternoon, when the sun went down. It's great exercise," she said. "We've been really impacted by this one being closed down because there isn't an easily accessible one for us to use right now. We're not sure what's going to happen with this one."

Berkstresser launched a Change.org petition that’s almost reached its 500-signature goal.

Campanello said to make up for this closure, the city has extended hours at the Danny Del Rio pool.

He said, "We're also working with HART to figure out whether we can do a bus pass system or some way to get some transportation back and forth."

