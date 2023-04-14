Sulphur Springs shooting injures 1, police say

article

A man was injured during an early morning shooting in Sulphur Springs on Friday.

According to the Tampa Police Department, officers went to the 8200 block of N. 13th Street, near Bird Road, for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, police say they found an adult man with multiple gunshot wounds in the doorway of the home.

Crime scene tape and police cars outside shooting scene.

He was taken to an area hospital and his condition was unknown as of Friday morning.

Police say they do not know why this man was shot, nor do they have suspect information.

TPD added that it does not believe the shooting was random.

