Summer program teaching African American history to start in St. Pete

A program developed in the 1960s will be used to create a Freedom School in St. Petersburg.

The St. Petersburg Branch of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH) will host a free community-based school program teaching African American history.

"We have always taught our kids at home, in our churches, in our schools. And so, we're continuing that legacy," said Sabrina Griffin, the chair of the curriculum committee for ASALH.

The 10-week course will cover topics, including the history of Africa, enslavement, emancipation and current Black life and culture. The goal of the course is to add to what students are learning in the classroom, teaching about history some feel is being limited.

"We feel that given the kind of education that our kids need, it's time for us to step up to the plate and teach them," Jacqueline Williams Hubbard, the president of St. Pete ASALH, said.

Freedom Schools came about during the Civil Rights Movement to address literacy and disparities in education.

"We have many objectives for this particular Freedom School. But the one that resonates with me the most is that our instructors are going to so inspire these young people that they're going to want to continue to learn about Black History as a part of American history," Griffin said.

The weekly program starts June 1, and will be held at the Dr. Carter G. Woodson African American Museum in St. Pete. Woodson is also the founder of ASALH.

"I'm just so excited that we're going to literally be carrying on the legacy of Dr. Carter G. Woodson, the father of black history. First week, now month," Griffin said.

It's a mission they hope is continued for the community and students who participate beyond the program.

"It's for any student, you know, whatever their race, color, ethnicity, religion, we don't care. We think everybody should know this history," Hubbard said.

For more information, visit asalhsaintpetersburg.org/freedom-school.