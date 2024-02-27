Sun City Swim Dancers make a splash by proving age is just a number

An all-women senior citizen synchronized swimming team is making waves in Sun City.

"We have 18 ladies swimming and a couple that are working with us backstage because they have had some injuries and different things," explained Barbara Rezner, president of the Sun City Center Swim Dancers. "So, they couldn't swim this year."

The swimmers declare their routine is not for the faint of heart.

"It's a lot of work, and you have to learn your numbers. You have to count the music," Rezner shared. "You have to try and be in sync with the other swimmers. So it can't be that you're way ahead or way behind. You have to learn the music and stick with it."

The swimmers say the activity keeps their minds and bodies sharp.

The group has been making a splash for 41 years.

"We've had competitive swimmers from the Olympics who said they can't keep up with the synchronized swimmers. We're much older. We don't go quite that hard, but it's a workout," Rezner said.

Sharon Axtell, 71, agrees it's a workout. She joined the group ten years ago.

"I love the exercise, the friendship and helps my brain and helps my body and is just a lot of fun," she said.

Rezner, a lawyer, attests that the routines keep her mind and body agile.

"I think it's great. It's a real good social exercise. It's also really good mentally because people have to learn these numbers and memorize them and memorize new moves for their body. It helps keep your memory sharp," she said.

Rezner encourages others to come and join in the fun and enjoy the camaraderie of synchronized swimming with the team.

The swimmers have an annual show on March 2 in Sun City Center.

