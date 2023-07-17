Support the Troops non-profit honored by Marines

Stocking, taping and shipping care packages to send to troops fighting the War on Terror landed Mark Van Trees on MacDill Air Force Base to be honored by high-ranking military officials.

"One percent of this country serves. The other 99 percent can support them," shared Van Trees.

His aptly named group, Support the Troops, has shipped 50,000 care packages to troops on the front lines.

Marines honored Support the Troops for sending care packages for the men and women overseas.

"This was going to be a fairly quick action," he said in 2016. "[But] obviously as you well know, this is the longest war in the country's history."

On Monday, Van Trees was declared an honorary United States Marine, after being endorsed by two dozen military officials, who saw the impact the care packages had on the rank and file.

Mark Van Trees would never have guessed he would receive such a great honor.

"In our society you need folks who are willing to give more than they take," said Maj. Gen. Paul Rock. "And he's absolutely shown that he's that kind of man."

His non-profit has also donated millions of dollars worth of supplies to groups in Tampa Bay, as well as coordinated the honoring of 150 veterans at Lightning games and the delivery of 500,000 masks during the pandemic.

Troops are thankful for all that the non-profit has accomplished.

Marines, including honorary ones, serve in lots of ways.

"I don't deserve it," said Van Trees. "I've never asked for it. It's pretty surreal. It was a pretty amazing day."

Even though the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan are technically over, Support the Troops is still sending twenty packages a week overseas.

"We were at war for 20 years," said Van Trees. "Yes, we got tired of it. But there's still people serving. A lot of volunteers. We still need to support them. That doesn't go away."

