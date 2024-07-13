Surfers for Autism annual festival helping kids and young adults feel more confident

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Sky Cronje is always stoked to help a student stand up on a surfboard and ride a wave.

After all, she knows what that feeling is like.

"The first day that I ever set foot in the water to go and surf, now mind you, I've been in the water to boogie board swim and all those other activities... but little did I know that day would be the day that changed my life forever," Cronje told FOX 13.

After participating in Surfer's for Autism events across Florida as a child, Cronje now drives all over the state to volunteer her time with the non-profit, giving free surf lessons to kids and adults just like her.

"I teach them about how to lay down on the board in the center, I get them adjusted to the water, and help them catch a wave when they feel ready," Cronje added.

She's one of hundreds of volunteers who work with Surfers for Autism CEO, Moose Brown.

For over a decade now, he's traveled with his dog Rex and trailers full of boards, to host these free events on beaches across the country, and around the world.

"We have families that literally fly in just for our events because there aren't enough services for our families," Brown said. "We've created a unique community where we can rely on each other and share things that are working and other things that might work."

He said, for children and adults who are often defined by cognitive or physical limitations, surfing provides an opportunity for them to feel confident and free.

"I believe you can do anything you put your mind to, so we're gonna stop you right there with 'I can't do something,'" said Brown.

Parents like Christina Smith, appreciated those words, and this exciting experience for her daughter.

"It feels like it's a normal day, which we don't have very often," Smith added. "We just feel relief and just really hopeful and happy being with other families that go through the same struggles that we do."

To learn more about Surfers for Autism, volunteer, or be apart of their next event, click here.

