Surveillance video helps nab serial peeper outside Ybor home

Tampa police say they’ve arrested the man who was caught on surveillance video repeatedly peeking into the windows of an Ybor City home.

Monday night, officers were staking out the home on East 8th Avenue after the peeper had been spotted several times during the previous two weeks. Around 11 p.m., they say they spotted a man walk into an alley near the property and hide behind a tree.

When they stopped the man – later identified as Danzel Crumbley, a neighbor – police say they discovered he was wanted on warrants for failing to appear in court to face charges of loitering and prowling along with possession of a controlled substance.

Detectives say Crumbley’s “distinctive tattoos” matched surveillance footage from the previous loitering and prowling calls at the home, and he ended up confessing that he had previously peeked through the windows there.

Crumbley, 26, was charged with five new counts of loitering and prowling, plus two counts of attempted burglary.

According to his arrest report, he told police his occupation was a cook at Burger King.

