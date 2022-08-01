Suspect accused of impersonating cop in armed robbery ring faces state charges

One of the suspects in an armed robbery ring that stretched to four Florida counties is now facing state charges.

Daniel Jackson and Reginald Roberts were before a federal judge in Tampa in June, but Jackson has to deal with state charges too.

Federal agents said the two were part of an armed robbery ring that stretched to four different counties. The other men arrested include Nathaniel Carr and Chrishawn Butler. All four were involved in an elaborate armed robbery spree that began two years ago.

Jackson's attorney, Bryant Scriven, was there for his initial court appearance.

"The judge read the indictment which list the charges to Mr. Jackson. He entered a plea of not guilty," explained Scriven.

RELATED: Accused police impersonator pleads not guilty in elaborate armed crime spree

Prosecutors said the four defendants targeted local drug dealers. They impersonated cops, using fake police vests and other gear, along with blue lights and sirens and drove around in a black Dodge Durango.

Prosecutors said the group struck in several counties including Hillsborough, Pasco, Polk and Lee counties.

They said Jackson was riding in a stolen vehicle and was busted with drugs in his possession. He was also arrested on charges for driving with a suspended license. It appears the federal charges are more serious and will take priority over state charges.

The group is connected to at least five armed robberies, but Scriven said he looks forward to fighting the charges and clearing his clients name.

All four face federal robbery charges, conspiracy, brandishing and discharging a weapon during the commission of a crime.