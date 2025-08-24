Suspect arrested after stabbing 2 people at Sebring apartment: police
TAMPA - Two people were stabbed at the Douglas Place Apartments in Sebring on Friday night, according to police.
Officers responded at 9:29 p.m. and the victims were taken to a nearby hospital where they are now in stable condition.
Sebring police say that the suspect was taken into custody with the help of the Highlands County Sheriff's Office.
The investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Sebring Police Department.