Man arrested after victim stabbed to death in Tampa, detectives search for other suspects: Deputies

One suspect has been arrested after a man was stabbed to death in Tampa on Saturday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Around 8:30 a.m., HCSO says they responded to a reported stabbing in the 9200 Block of Rock Harbour Way. According to officials, deputies discovered a victim with upper body trauma after arriving at the scene.

Deputies say the man was taken to the hospital and died shortly after arriving, according to authorities.

HCSO say 34-year-old Ja'Quan Glymp was arrested for his involvement in the murder.

Glymp's charges include:

Misuse of temporary tag

Driving while license canceled, suspended, or revoked

Murder in the first degree while engaged in robbery

Detectives say they are working to identify other potential suspect(s) in the case.

"Our hearts ache for this senseless and tragic loss, but our detective's determination to find answers only grows stronger," said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a statement. "Every piece of information in this investigation brings us one step closer to answers; that's one step closer to providing solace to the shattered hearts of the victim's loved ones."

If anyone has information regarding the homicide, they are asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.