Suspect arrested for trying to rob Sun City Center bank: Deputies

A man was arrested on Thursday for trying to rob a bank in Sun City Center, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said the suspect, later identified as 47-year-old Jesus Mendoza Jr., walked into the Cadence Bank, located on Sun City Center Boulevard, at around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Once inside the bank, he passed a note to the teller, demanding money, according to deputies. HCSO confirmed that the suspect didn't take off with any money, and left in a vehicle with no license plate.

After identifying the suspect as Mendoza Jr., detectives arrested him and took him to the Orient Road Jail.

"The suspect’s selfish and bold attempt to rob a bank in broad daylight proves his complete disregard for the safety and well-being of others," said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. "In an odd and desperate measure, this suspect tried to conceal his identity by painting his face, but it was no match for the diligent work of our deputies."

Mendoza Jr. has previously served time in federal prison for a bank robbery with a firearm that he committed in 2008, investigators said. After his latest arrest, HCSO officials said he's facing one charge of robbery for less than $750.