Man calls 911, confesses to killing Polk County family member, sheriff says
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a domestic-related homicide in southeast Winter Haven.
According to deputies, 21-year-old Kyle Raemisch called 911 shortly before 10:20 a.m. on Sunday and confessed to killing a family member.
Raemisch was arrested a short time later and charged with murder.
PCSO has not said who Raemisch allegedly killed or how the two were related.
In a brief video posted Sunday to the agency's Facebook page, Sheriff Grady Judd stated, "Everyone is safe and the suspect is in custody and Kyle’s going to prison for a very long time for murdering a family member."
Judd said the agency will provide more information on Monday.