Spring Hill stabbing suspect claims ex-boyfriend’s new girlfriend took ‘aggressive stance’ before knife attack

A Hernando County woman underwent surgery after deputies say she was stabbed by her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend on Wednesday night.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, Jeffrey Hildebrandt, Jr. and his girlfriend Sydney McKelvy, 22, were ‘hanging out' at Hildebrandt’s Spring Hill home when his ex-girlfriend showed up unannounced.

Hildebrandt told deputies that he believed his former love interest, Emily Morales,19, wanted to create a conflict, so he went to tell his mother who was in another room.

When Hildebrandt stepped away, deputies say McKelvy answered the door and invited Morales inside.

That’s when, according to HCSO, Morales pulled out a pocketknife and stabbed McKelvy in the chest.

Deputies say Hildebrandt heard the commotion and ran into the kitchen where he found McKelvy suffering from a stab wound.

Morales, who was still armed, ran away from the home after trying to stab Hildebrandt, according to HCSO.

Emily Morales mugshot courtesy of the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

McKelvy was taken to an area trauma center to be treated for her injuries.

Deputies said they found Morales at her Spring Hill home. After taking her into custody, deputies said she admitted to going to the Hildebrandt home to confront her ex-boyfriend but said she didn’t know McKelvy was also inside.

When McKelvy answered the door, Morales told detectives she immediately became confrontational with her. However, deputies say Morales claimed McKelvy took an aggressive stance toward her, and she reacted by stabbing her with a pocketknife.

Morales went on to say that she tossed the knife on her way home.

Morales was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

McKelvy remains hospitalized. Her condition was not released by the sheriff's office.

