Suspect in New Aged Medical Association robbery taken into custody

On Friday morning, police arrested Marcus Gerald Britton in connection to the armed robbery that took place at New Aged Medical Association on June 19.

Police say that Britton entered the business with a firearm and demanded money.

Britton has been charged with robbery with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, and felon in possession of a firearm.

According to authorities, Britton was taken into custody without incident.