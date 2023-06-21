Expand / Collapse search

Tarpon Springs Police searching for suspect involved in armed robbery at New Aged Medical Association

By Fox 13 News Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 13 News

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. - At around 11:40 on Wednesday morning, Tarpon Springs police responded to reports of an armed robbery at New Aged Medical Association.

Police say the suspect entered the business with a firearm and demanded money.

READ: Tampa police searching for suspect following fatal shooting

The suspect was also wearing a surgical mask, according to authorities.

Police say the suspect fled New Aged Medical Association heading south on Pinellas Ave. in a silver-colored vehicle.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is being asked to contact the Tarpon Springs Police Department Detective Division at 727 938-2849.