Tarpon Springs Police searching for suspect involved in armed robbery at New Aged Medical Association

At around 11:40 on Wednesday morning, Tarpon Springs police responded to reports of an armed robbery at New Aged Medical Association.

Police say the suspect entered the business with a firearm and demanded money.

The suspect was also wearing a surgical mask, according to authorities.

Police say the suspect fled New Aged Medical Association heading south on Pinellas Ave. in a silver-colored vehicle.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is being asked to contact the Tarpon Springs Police Department Detective Division at 727 938-2849.