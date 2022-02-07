Suspect in shooting during argument at Florida Publix charged with murder

article

The suspect accused of shooting and killing another customer during an argument in the checkout line of a Publix supermarket in South Florida has been charged with murder.

Coral Gables police arrested 51-year-old Osmel Lugo Gutierrez shortly after the shooting happened around 6:15 p.m. Saturday evening in the Coral Gables supermarket.

WSVN reports that Lugo Gutierrez and the victim, identified as 49-year-old Franklyn Jose Pineyro, had gotten into an argument in the lottery ticket line at the front of the store.

According to the arrest report, the argument was about to get physical when Lugo Gutierrez lifted his shirt, "brandished a 9mm Glock 19 pistol from his front waistband and immediately discharged the firearm once, striking the victim in his chest."

The victim died at the scene.

Police told WSVN that Publix security cameras captured the entire incident.

A spokesperson for the Lakeland-based supermarket chain released a statement to the TV station, saying, "Our thoughts are with those who are impacted by this tragedy. We are cooperating with the local law enforcement. Since this is an active police investigation, we cannot confirm any additional details."

Online records show that Lugo Gutierrez has been charged with second-degree murder. He is being held without bond.