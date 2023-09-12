Suspect takes stolen excavator on joyride before plowing into a Florida Walmart, storage unit: Police

article

Two Florida businesses, including a Walmart, are cleaning up after a suspect stole a large excavator and drove it into the buildings.

Police in Gainesville say the suspect took the stolen construction equipment on a joyride, knocking down power poles before plowing into a Walmart located at 2900 SW 42nd Street.

According to police, the suspect also drove through a storage unit located in the area of 2700 SW 40th Blvd. in Gainesville.

Damage left behind after a suspect drove a stolen excavator into a Florida Walmart and a storage unit. Image is courtesy of the Gainesville Police Department.

According to authorities, nobody was injured during the incidents.

The suspect is in custody.