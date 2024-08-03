‘I can’t believe it': Arrest in 30-year-old cold case stuns neighbors living across from accused killer

Tampa Police detectives have arrested a murder suspect in a 30-year-old cold case.

On Thursday, police arrested Jake Powell for the murder of Anthony Smith during a robbery and carjacking back in 1994.

Powell was just 17 at the time of the crime.

He was arrested less than a mile from the crime scene, where neighbors were shocked.

"He was a good person. I looked at him like he was my son," said Gail Hosey, who has lived across the street from Powell for the last 9 years. She said he helps take care of her and others in the neighborhood, mowing their lawn or going to the grocery store for them.

Over the years, she's gotten to know him.

"He told me he changed a lot, he said he was wild. But I didn’t think, you know, boys will be boys, and he's a grown man now. But I have never looked at him like he killed someone and thought he got away with it," said Hosey.

But that’s exactly what Tampa police say happened when he was just 17 years old.

On June 1, 1994, detectives say Powell and the victim, Anthony Smith, ate at a Pizza Hut together and left in a 1988 Ford Bronco.

The arrest affidavit says Powell shot Smith in the Bronco then ditched the car on 36th Street North and 23rd Avenue East.

At the time, detectives recovered gray clothing with blood on it, from a storm drain next to the Bronco.

It wasn’t until 2016 that detectives were able to get DNA from those clothes, which they say matched Powell.

Still, it took years of interviews, fingerprint analysis and a review by a blood stain expert just last week, before TPD arrested Powell.

In a statement, TPD Chief Lee Bercaw said, "With Powell’s arrest, we hope this brings a sense of closure to those who knew and loved Smith. We know that behind every cold case is a family or friend waiting for answers and closure."

Powell was arrested Thursday at his home, where he has signs for a landscaping business.

The news made Hosey emotional, who said it hurts to reconcile the horrible crime he's accused of with the man she's come to know and trust.

"I can't believe that. I just can't believe that. I can't believe that. He’s got to tell me himself, it's true. He's not that type of person. He's trying to help everyone," said Hosey.

Powell is charged with first-degree murder, carjacking, robbery and aggravated assault.