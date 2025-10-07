Suspect trying to get away from Tampa police hit, killed by vehicle after being tased: Officials

The Brief A suspect trying to get away from Tampa police was hit and killed by a vehicle after being tased in downtown, according to officials. A man was being arrested on charges related to an ongoing investigation, but managed to escape from police.



A suspect trying to get away from Tampa police was hit and killed by a vehicle after being tased Tuesday evening in downtown, according to officials.

What we know:

The Tampa Police Department said the in-custody death happened just after 8 p.m. near North Ashley Drive and East Whiting Street.

READ: 4, including child, taken to hospital after car crashes into Holiday home

A man was being arrested for charges related to an ongoing investigation, according to officers. While speaking with officers, though, the suspect pulled away from police and escaped while still in handcuffs, running off from them.

Officials said an officer tased the suspect while he continued to flee, which caused him to fall into the road onto oncoming traffic. That's when a vehicle hit the suspect, authorities said.

He was pronounced dead at the crash scene, TPD said.

MORE: Mom allegedly admits to spiking husband's wine with antifreeze during custody battle

North Ashley Drive was closed down between East Jackson Street and East Whiting Street while authorities continued their investigation.

Dig deeper:

The driver of the vehicle did stay at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

TPD said the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will take the lead on the in-custody death investigation per the department's policy. Tampa police are handling the crash investigation.

An internal investigation will also be conducted to ensure the officers involved adhered to all department policies and procedures, according to TPD officials.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not identified the suspect or the officers involved. They also haven't said what investigation the man was being arrested in.