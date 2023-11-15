Suspected DUI driver arrested following fatal pedestrian crash in Sarasota: FHP
SARASOTA, Fla. - A pedestrian is dead, and a Sarasota man is facing DUI charges after a deadly crash Tuesday night.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Douglas Cisler, 59, was driving a pickup truck around 7 p.m. on State Road 72 near Clark Road in Sarasota County when he struck a pedestrian.
The pedestrian died at the scene.
Cisler was arrested for driving under the influence.
The crash remains under investigation.