Suspected DUI driver arrested following fatal pedestrian crash in Sarasota: FHP

By FOX 13 News Staff
Sarasota County
Douglas Cisler mugshot courtesy of the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office. 

SARASOTA, Fla. - A pedestrian is dead, and a Sarasota man is facing DUI charges after a deadly crash Tuesday night. 

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Douglas Cisler, 59, was driving a pickup truck around 7 p.m. on State Road 72 near Clark Road in Sarasota County when he struck a pedestrian. 

The pedestrian died at the scene. 

Cisler was arrested for driving under the influence. 

The crash remains under investigation. 
 