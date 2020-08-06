Suspected gunman on the run after shooting near Williams Road, US-92 in Seffner

article

A suspect is on the run in Hillsborough County after at least one person was shot Thursday evening. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, there are three victims, but their conditions and injuries were not specified.

FOX 13's Catherine Hawley reports there are two active scenes along Williams Road on either side of US-92 in Seffner.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office has blocked off several areas of the roadway where there was a truck crashed into a ditch. There was another truck with a broken window nearby.

Earlier in the evening, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said the incident started where Old Hillsborough Ave. E, just south of the Williams Road intersection with US-92.

Deputies said they were looking for a suspected shooter, but did not give a description.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.