Suspected serial armed robber arrested after holding up same Tampa clerk twice: TPD

A man identified by Tampa police as a suspected serial armed robber was arrested this week, accused of committing three robberies at gunpoint in just over a month, including one on Thursday.

Police released surveillance video of Sebastian Scott Jr., 21, holding up a clerk at the 29th Street Store in East Tampa.

The clerk can be seen handing over the money in the cash register, then hiding in the corner, waiting until the suspect left to call 911.

According to police, the clerk recognized Scott because Scott had robbed the same person at the 29th Street Store in August. The employee's description of the suspect helped police quickly track down Scott and arrest him.

Investigators said Scott also stole a gun out of an unlocked car, then was armed with it when he robbed another business on North 15th Street on Monday and during the robbery he committed Thursday at the 29th Street Store.

"We are so fortunate and very lucky that he did not use that gun," said Tampa Police Deputy Chief Ruth Cate. "After a while, you get comfortable with the weapon. Anything could have happened, and so we're just fortunate that the officers got him off the street before somebody was seriously injured."

Cate said Scott is facing a series of felony charges that could include a life sentence.

Police are now looking into whether the suspect is responsible for other armed robberies in the area.

