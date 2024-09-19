Hillsborough County deputy killed in crash on U.S. 301

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of its deputies following a deadly crash in Thonotosassa on Thursday morning.

Sheriff Chad Chronister said Detention Deputy Darell Brown, 40, was killed while driving home from an overnight shift in the booking facility at the Orient Road Jail.

According to Chronister, Brown was driving north on U.S. 301, just south of Franklin Road, when he crossed into the southbound lane of traffic and struck a tractor-trailer nearly head-on.

The sheriff added that skid marks on the road make it look like the driver of the tractor-trailer tried to stop and even ended up jack-knifing the vehicle, but the two collided shortly before 8 a.m.

Troopers say Brown died at the scene.

Chronister described Brown as a great employee who worked for the sheriff’s office for 10 years and his father is a crossing guard with the agency.

Brown is a married father of five with children ranging in age from 5 to 20 years old.

"Our hearts break for the family, friends, and loved ones of Deputy Brown as they navigate this incomprehensible loss," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "This tragedy comes at an incredibly difficult time, as our Sheriff's Office still grieves the loss of Deputy White. I humbly ask the community to pray for all those impacted by these painful losses. Deputy Brown was more than just a colleague; he was a friend, a mentor, and a source of inspiration to many. His genuine warmth, commitment, and compassionate spirit left a lasting impact on everyone fortunate enough to know him."

The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 32-year-old man from Orlando, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputy Brown was off-duty driving his personal vehicle at the time of the crash, according to HCSO.

A portion of U.S. 301 was closed for several hours due to damage to the roadway surface. It has since reopened.

The crash is under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.

