Suspects arrested in 'savage' machete attack, sheriff says

Deputies in Hillsborough County arrested a man and a woman after attacking a victim with a machete, officials said.

On Thursday, Aug. 6, deputies said the victim went to the home of 37-year-old Yamaiza Jimenez in the 8000 block of Oak Circle in Town 'N' Country. Officials said the two were dating on-and-off again for the past two years.

Later that night, officials said 47-year-old Mitchel Figueroa Pacheco visited Jimenez. Investigators said the victim confronted Jimenez after he saw her intimately dancing with Figueroa Pacheco.

The argument escalated when Jimenez slapped the victim, grabbed a machete, and began striking him with the back-end of it, detectives said. Figueroa Pacheco punched the victim inside the home, and once more when the victim was inside his vehicle.

The victim drove himself to St. Joseph's Hospital where he was treated and discharged.

"Fortunately, the victim survived this savage attack," said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a statement. "However, he does not speak English, and likely would not have reported it, had our deputies not been notified by hospital staff and then tracked him down. One of our bilingual deputies was able to interview the victim and get the information we needed to arrest the pair that beat him."

Jimenez and Figueroa Pacheco were both arrested.

