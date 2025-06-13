Machete-wielding man dies after partner stabs him in self-defense, Lake Wales police say
LAKE WALES, Fla. - Police in Lake Wales say a man attacked his longtime partner with a machete at an apartment complex on Thursday, leading her to stab him in self-defense, killing him.
What we know:
According to the Lake Wales Police Department, officers responded late Thursday afternoon to the 100 block of West Sessoms Ave.
Investigators say a man and woman who had been together for about 10 years began arguing, and the man hit the woman in the face.
The woman went to call 911, according to police, but her phone was dead.
Believing the man had left the area, police say the woman went outside to get some belongings out of her car, but she armed herself with a kitchen knife just in case her partner was still around.
Police say once the woman was outside, the man hit her over the head with a machete, and she stabbed him with the kitchen knife before dropping the weapon.
The man picked up the knife and stabbed the woman in her back before he collapsed, according to investigators. He later died at the hospital.
Investigators say the woman went to the hospital and is listed as stable, adding she's not facing criminal charges as of Friday afternoon.
What we don't know:
Police are not releasing the identities of the people involved in the incident due to Marci's Law.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Lake Wales Police Department.
