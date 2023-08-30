Suspects in custody after shooting involving St. Pete officers: Authorities

article

Two suspects were taken into custody after an officer-involved shooting in an alley St. Petersburg Wednesday evening.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said the shooting happened at around 9:30 p.m. in an alley near the 1500 block of 27th Avenue South.

Officials said no one was injured, and two suspects have been detained.

The Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force will be investigating the shooting, according to authorities.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.