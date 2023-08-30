Expand / Collapse search
Suspects in custody after shooting involving St. Pete officers: Authorities

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
St. Petersburg
FOX 13 News
article

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Two suspects were taken into custody after an officer-involved shooting in an alley St. Petersburg Wednesday evening. 

The St. Petersburg Police Department said the shooting happened at around 9:30 p.m. in an alley near the 1500 block of 27th Avenue South. 

Officials said no one was injured, and two suspects have been detained.  

The Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force will be investigating the shooting, according to authorities.

No other information was immediately available. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 