Suspicious death investigation underway in Thonotosassa: Deputies

article

Hillsborough County deputies are investigating a suspicious death in Thonotosassa, according to investigators.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the 15000 block of Dead River Road after receiving a report of a dead person in the area.

READ: Man with Tampa ties accused of killing Maryland judge found dead in wooded area: Sheriff

Authorities said they haven't determined what caused the person's death, but did confirm they are considering it suspicious.

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.