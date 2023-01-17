Suspicious item that closed off US 41 in North Port turns out to be World War I round, officers say

article

North Port police closed off US 41 for hours Tuesday afternoon for what turned out to be a World War I anti-ship personnel round.

A suspicious item was found around 3 p.m. near US 41 and Eager Avenue, according to the North Port Police Department.

Courtesy: North Port Police Department.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they said they closed the northbound lanes of US 41 and began rerouting traffic while experts worked to examine the device.

North Port police said the device turned out to be a World War I anti-ship personnel round that had never been fired.

According to investigators, someone was trying to sell the device at a nearby pawn shop, who informed them that it could be dangerous. The person then called NPPD.

Explosive experts with NPPD, the Sarasota Police Department and MacDill Air Force Base responded and have taken possession of the device, officials said.