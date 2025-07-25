SUV crashes into building in Palmetto
PALMETTO, Fla. - Palmetto police are investigating after an SUV crashed into a building early Friday, causing significant damage.
What we know:
The crash happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. along 8th Ave. West.
Authorities say the SUV went through a wall, then into a patio and out the other side with a support column on top of the vehicle.
What we don't know:
No details on possible injuries or the cause of the crash have been released.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Palmetto Police Department.