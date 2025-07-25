SUV crashes into building in Palmetto

The Brief An SUV crashed into a building in Palmetto early Friday. The crash happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. along 8th Ave. West. No details on possible injuries or the cause of the crash have been released.



Palmetto police are investigating after an SUV crashed into a building early Friday, causing significant damage.

What we know:

The crash happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. along 8th Ave. West.

Authorities say the SUV went through a wall, then into a patio and out the other side with a support column on top of the vehicle.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ An SUV crashed into a building in Palmetto early Friday.

What we don't know:

No details on possible injuries or the cause of the crash have been released.