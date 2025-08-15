SUV slams into Ruskin Dollar Tree

The Brief An SUV slammed into a Ruskin Dollar Tree Friday afternoon. No injuries have been reported.



An SUV slammed into a Ruskin Dollar Tree Friday afternoon, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Deputies said they responded at around 1 p.m. to the Dollar Tree located at 1420 North U.S. 41 in Ruskin.

They said a gray SUV drove into the store.

No injuries have been reported by HCSO.

What we don't know:

Deputies have not said what caused the SUV to drive into the store. They also have not identified the driver or said how many people were inside the store at the time of the crash.